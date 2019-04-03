Bryce Harper Talks Being Booed by Nationals Fans in Return to Washington

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Bryce Harper, who spent seven years with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in March, was booed upon his return to Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Harper commented on the boos in a postgame presser following the Phils' 8-2 win:

Nationals fans had plenty to jeer about in this game. Not only did Harper hit a home run, but the Nats also fell to 1-3 after allowing 14 hits to Philadelphia.

Harper went 3-for-5 with one run and three RBI. He now has three home runs, five RBI and a .429 batting average through four games.

The 26-year-old also commented on the emotions of the day following the win:

The boos in Washington, D.C., probably won't let up any time soon, especially if Harper continues this MVP tear and the Phillies develop into an NL East power.

Who can blame him for leaving though? Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post reported on Monday that the Nats' final offer was for 12 years and $250 million, or $80 million less than the Philles' contract.

Harper had also seemed set on returning to the Nationals and told Svrluga his thoughts after having a meeting with Ted and Annette Lerner, the patriarch and matriarch of the team-owning family.

"I walked away from that meeting like, 'I want to go back, so let's get the friggin' deal done,'"Harper told Svrluga. "I told Scott: 'If we can get the thing done with them, like, now, let's go. Because I want to get it done, be back in D.C., and be done with it.'"

However, a return did not materialize, and Harper eventually went to Philadelphia, where he's been warmly welcomed.