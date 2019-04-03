Kevin Durant Ejected for Arguing with Referee vs. Nuggets

Kevin Durant Ejected for Arguing with Referee vs. NuggetsApril 3, 2019
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets for arguing with an official in the third quarter. He appeared to call the referee a "b---h-ass motherf--ker" immediately afterward.
Durant received his 14th and 15th technicals of the season, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. A 16th regular-season technical will result in a one-game suspension.
Engaged Warriors Are a Nightmare for Rest of League