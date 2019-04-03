Kevin Durant Ejected for Arguing with Referee vs. Nuggets

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 3, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets for arguing with an official in the third quarter. He appeared to call the referee a "b---h-ass motherf--ker" immediately afterward.

Durant received his 14th and 15th technicals of the season, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. A 16th regular-season technical will result in a one-game suspension.

