Russell Westbrook Dedicates 20-20-20 Triple-Double to Nipsey Hussle

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shined during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and dedicated his performance to the late Nipsey Hussle afterward.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, which made him the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to put up a 20-20-20 triple-double.

He spoke about the late rapper after the win:

Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles, according to Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN. He was 33 years old.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the numerous athletes who reacted to the rapper's death:

Westbrook and the Thunder are now tied with the San Antonio Spurs for No. 7 seed in the Western Conference following the win.