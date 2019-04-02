Russell Westbrook Dedicates 20-20-20 Triple-Double to Nipsey Hussle

Russell Westbrook Dedicates 20-20-20 Triple-Double to Nipsey HussleApril 3, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shined during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers and dedicated his performance to the late Nipsey Hussle afterward.
Westbrook finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists, which made him the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to put up a 20-20-20 triple-double.
He spoke about the late rapper after the win:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/KbkvwD3z0M
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Russ is the first player since Wilt to record a 20/20/20 game. https://t.co/9r8LjJKXlU
Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside of the clothing store he owned in Los Angeles, according to Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN. He was 33 years old.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the numerous athletes who reacted to the rapper's death:
Westbrook and the Thunder are now tied with the San Antonio Spurs for No. 7 seed in the Western Conference following the win.
