Report: Mavericks Planning Dirk Nowitzki Party Ahead of Last Home Game

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki's future after his 21st NBA season is currently unknown, but Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the franchise for which he's played since 1998 is getting ready for a season-ending celebration just in case.

Per Stein:

"Although the likely future Hall of Famer has yet to make a definitive announcement about whether he intends to retire, or play on for a 22nd consecutive season, Mavericks officials are preparing a massive party for their final home game of the season next Tuesday against Phoenix—just in case it proves to be his farewell."

Nowitzki, who turns 41 on June 19, has made 14 All-Star games and 12 All-NBA teams. The 2006-07 regular-season MVP also led the Mavs to a 2011 NBA Finals victory, 4-2 over the Miami Heat. He won Finals MVP for his efforts.

The ninth overall pick of the 1998 NBA draft, Nowitzki has averaged 20.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for his career.

This season, Nowitzki has played just 46 games, averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. He missed the first 26 contests while recovering from left ankle surgery that ended the prior campaign in April 2018.

However, the future Hall of Famer told Stein he's feeling much better in the second half of this season:

"It’s been a lot better. It was so hard to try to fight back in the middle of the season—for seven weeks I pretty much did nothing. I couldn't really enjoy myself for most of December and January. If I don't get that inflamed tendon in my foot, maybe I'm actually having a decent year. I worked hard to get back to a decent level where I could play and compete with the guys. The last few weeks, I'm moving better, I'm feeling better, I'm playing more minutes, so I've been able to enjoy my time again on the court."

That's certainly a mark in favor of a return for season No. 22, but Nowitzki still hasn't decided on his status.

He spoke candidly about his future to Tim MacMahon of ESPN and other reporters after a Feb. 28 game versus the Indiana Pacers:

"I'd love to be there for the young guys one more year, but I think it depends on how the body feels. I've had some issues, obviously, this year. I had some knee swelling here the last few weeks, actually before the All-Star break, so it's not all great. But like I said, I am feeling better. I am feeling a little stronger.

"I think I'm going to make that decision later on, but I think the future's bright. I think [Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis], if they stay healthy, stay together, they should be a great combo. They should play great off each other. Both have an incredible skill set for their size, incredible playmaking ability for their size. They should jell well, but we have to see how it goes next year."

Regardless of what Nowitzki decides, his career and longevity have been remarkable. He's one of just two players left from the 1998 draft class; ageless Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter is the other. That class also includes Tyronn Lue, who has been an NBA coach since 2011.

If Nowitzki does call it a career, his last home game will be on Tuesday, April 9 against the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks' final scheduled contest is at the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.