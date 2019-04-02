Kevin Durant Names All-Time NBA Starting 5; Includes Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has gotten involved in the timeless tradition of building an all-time NBA top-five list.

Appearing on Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles' Knuckleheads podcast, Durant listed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Magic Johnson in his top five.

One key note is Durant mentioned he prefers to put players in any listing of all-time rankings after they retire. That helps explains why, for example, LeBron James isn't part of this group.

That's a perfectly valid stance for Durant to take. If you don't have the totality of a player's career to judge everything they've done in the NBA, debating that player's place in history can be considered premature.

Of course, if we weren't constantly comparing James and Jordan, sports talk shows and large portions of the internet would cease to exist.

Looking at Durant's list, there's nothing too surprising about it. Four of the five players are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Bryant will be inducted as soon as he's eligible in 2020.