Pep Guardiola Reveals Reaction to Liverpool Winner vs. Tottenham: 'Ah S--t'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has revealed his reaction to Liverpool getting a late winner against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday was: "Ah s--t."

City looked set to stay top of the table as Liverpool's clash with Spurs entered the dying stages with the score at 1-1 and the visitors in the ascendancy.

However, first Moussa Sissoko missed a gilt-edged chance to win it for Tottenham, then Toby Alderweireld turned into his own net after a Hugo Lloris mistake to hand Liverpool all three points:

It means City need to win their game in hand against Cardiff City on Wednesday to return to the top of the Premier League table:

Speaking ahead of the clash at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola admitted his initial reaction to Liverpool's winner was frustration, but he added it just makes the title race even more exciting, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC:

"When you see them you say 'ah s--t.' But after five or 10 minutes, it's nice. Nobody said it would be easy, nobody. We knew it, I knew it. It is a better challenge. After a while you say it would be amazing, what we are going to live. Everybody is excited for what we are going to live in the next weeks."

City are in phenomenal form at the moment.

They have won their last seven games on the bounce in the Premier League, and have the title in their own hands having played a game fewer than Liverpool.

That makes them narrow favourites to win the title ahead of the Reds this season, as does the fact that Guardiola's squad already have experience of triumphing in the Premier League from last term.

However, Liverpool look to have the easier run-in, as their only remaining game against a top-six side is at home to Chelsea, while City still have Spurs and Manchester United left to play:

In all likelihood, the title will go down to the wire, something that has not happened since 2013-14, when Manuel Pellegrini's City pipped Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool by two points.

Last season, City were crowned champions on April 15.

That will not happen in 2018-19, and despite the blow of Liverpool snatching a win against Spurs, Guardiola is clearly relishing the opportunity of a proper title race.