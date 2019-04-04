Ranking the Top 10 Sophomores Heading into the 2019 College Football Season

Ranking the Top 10 Sophomores Heading into the 2019 College Football SeasonApril 4, 2019
No reasonable person would argue that Trevor Lawrence isn't the best sophomore in college football. After leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman, he's earned that spot.
The rest of the top 10, though, is full of debate.
All-purpose stars, standout defenders and even another quarterback―perhaps not the one you expect―all made the cut.
While a long-term projection accompanies each player, it doesn't influence their ranking. We primarily factor in past production while accounting for injury. That's why a potential star like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who has 39 career passes, isn't in the top 10.
Yet.
Things could change exiting the 2019 campaign—but entering the season, these are the 10 most proven sophomores.
10. Penei Sewell, Oregon LT
2018 Results: A 4-star prospect in the 2018 class, Penei Sewell surged into the starting lineup at left tackle. He opened six games before an ankle injury ended his regular season, allowing just four pressures in 160 snaps, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
2019 Projection: Sewell will return as the blindside protector for star QB Justin Herbert. Oregon's offensive line is expected to be a strength since five other players with seven-plus starts are back.
Long-Term Outlook: Listed at 6'6" and 345 pounds, Sewell certainly fits the physical description of a next-level standout. He'll need to stay healthy to avoid an "injury red flag," but he should prove he's Oregon's best lineman in 2019 and an NFL-caliber prospect.
9. Patrick Surtain Jr., Alabama CB
2018 Results: After three games in a reserve role, Patrick Surtain Jr. joined the first-string unit and stayed there. He posted 37 tackles with seven pass breakups and one interception.
2019 Projection: Sure, the depth chart isn't technically settled. Barring a massive surprise, though, the cornerback battle is for which player will start opposite Surtain. Given the departures across the SEC, he has all-conference upside in 2019.
Long-Term Outlook: The son of Pro Bowl corner Patrick Surtain should follow in his father's footsteps and play in the NFL. Surtain checks in at 6'2" and 202 pounds, and NFL scouts will covet that stature as long as his on-field production doesn't dip.
8. Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State RB
2018 Results: Only eight players racked up more rushing yards than Jermar Jefferson and his 1,380 last season. Considering that he effectively missed one game (Cal, hamstring injury) and didn't appear in a bowl, Jefferson's production is even more impressive.
2019 Projection: Expectations should be tempered. He's unlikely to repeat that yardage because Artavis Pierce is back. Pierce gathered 306 yards in the first two games of 2018 before an elbow injury (and Jefferson's hot streak) limited him to 43 more touches. Jefferson should start but have a slightly lower workload.
Long-Term Outlook: Jefferson will be an integral piece of Oregon State's offense this season and next. Considering the volume he'll have handled by then (barring injury), Jefferson could be deciding whether to forgo his senior year and chase the NFL.
7. Micah Parsons, Penn State LB
2018 Results: Although he was a 5-star prospect at defensive end, Micah Parsons began his Penn State career at linebacker. It turns out the coaching staff knew what it was doing! Parsons forced two fumbles and tallied 83 tackles with five stops.
2019 Projection: Parsons is the expected weak-side linebacker for a rebuilding unit. While the Nittany Lions must replace a handful of high-impact seniors, the second level is the defense's strength thanks to Parsons, Jan Johnson and Cam Brown.
Long-Term Outlook: Despite his excellent debut, Parsons still has enormous potential as a full-time pass-rusher. Penn State can utilize his versatility, but it's entirely foreseeable that an NFL team will prefer to unleash him at the line of scrimmage.
6. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska QB
2018 Results: Scott Frost scooped Adrian Martinez from Tennessee and immediately put the true freshman behind center. Despite the team losing six straight games to begin 2018, Martinez was a bright spot. In the second half of the campaign―when the Huskers finished 4-2―he accounted for 1,789 yards with 16 total touchdowns to only three interceptions.
2019 Projection: The dual-threat quarterback will help the program snap a two-year streak of 4-8 records. While the Top 25 projections for Nebraska are a bit lofty in this writer's mind, it's not a product of being concerned about Martinez. He's excellent.
Long-Term Outlook: Is he simply a tremendous college QB, or does Martinez have legitimate NFL upside? It's probably too early to answer as Frost rebuilds the surrounding roster. Still, Martinez merits respect as a rising star nationally.
5. Jaylen Waddle, Alabama WR
2018 Results: Jaylen Waddle showcased speed, speed and more speed. He pulled in 45 receptions for 848 yards and seven scores, boasting an 18.8-yard average that ranked 18th nationally. Waddle also returned 16 punts for 233 yards and one touchdown.
2019 Projection: Alabama had four wideouts with 40-plus catches last year; they're all back to catch passes from All-American quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle joins Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith as the complementary weapons behind Jerry Jeudy, who earned the Biletnikoff Award last season.
Long-Term Outlook: Jeudy, Ruggs and Smith could all declare for the 2020 NFL draft. If that happens, Waddle will be the undisputed star of Alabama's receiving corps. At worst, he'll be a closely monitored NFL prospect thanks to his game-breaking speed.
4. Caden Sterns, Texas S
2018 Results: One of two 5-star safeties that landed at Texas, Caden Sterns endeared himself to Texas fans quickly. He blocked a field goal against USC and intercepted two TCU passes. Overall, the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year gathered 62 tackles with three stops for loss and four interceptions.
2019 Projection: Texas may have the most impressive group of safeties in the nation. Sterns, Brandon Jones and B.J. Foster combined for 169 tackles last season. The Longhorns have a ton of defensive production to replace, but safety is a clear strength.
Long-Term Outlook: Sterns is best suited for a deep safety role that maximizes his anticipation and ball skills. Early returns say he'll thrive as a three-year starter in college, then head to the NFL.
3. Xavier Thomas, Clemson DE
2018 Results: The menacing quartet of Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant attracted most of the attention. Xavier Thomas, however, was quietly terrific in a reserve role. He piled up 35 tackles with 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks.
2019 Projection: Basically anyone who keeps an eye on Clemson's roster expects a breakout season for Thomas. He's already a disruptive force, but 2019 brings his first opportunity for a starting role.
Long-Term Outlook: Thomas could develop into one of the best pass-rushers in all of college football. The 6'2", 260-pounder will be a first-round NFL draft pick if he continues producing at the level his freshman year suggests he will.
2. Rondale Moore, Purdue WR
2018 Results: Relative to initial hype, Rondale Moore was the breakout freshman of 2018. The versatile star exploded for a Purdue record of 313 all-purpose yards in his debut. Moore wrapped up the campaign with 2,215 such yards, the third-most nationally. (He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.)
2019 Projection: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had one obvious priority last season: Get the ball in Moore's hands. Whether it's on screens, swings, slants, jet motions or deep shots, he's the centerpiece of this scoring attack. Moore will also contribute as a kick and punt returner on special teams.
Long-Term Outlook: As long as he stays healthy, no wide receiver will accrue more touches from 2019-21 than Moore. He'll probably be a three-time All-Big Ten performer, too. By that point, he'll have nothing left to prove at the college level.
1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB
2018 Results: Trevor Lawrence began his college career as a backup, but it didn't last long. He supplanted Kelly Bryant in Week 5 and proceeded to win a national title. Lawrence obliterated a superb Alabama defense for 347 yards and three scores, finishing the year with 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
2019 Projection: Given the elite talent Clemson returns at receiver―Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins―Lawrence should put together another prolific year. Perhaps the better discussion is whether he'll beat out Tagovailoa to win the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore.
Long-Term Outlook: Whichever NFL team secures the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft will be a fortunate team. Sure, it's early, but Lawrence looks the part of a future superstar and checks off the boxes for prototypical NFL size and arm strength.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.