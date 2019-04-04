Ranking the Top 10 Sophomores Heading into the 2019 College Football Season

0 of 10

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

No reasonable person would argue that Trevor Lawrence isn't the best sophomore in college football. After leading Clemson to a national title as a true freshman, he's earned that spot.

The rest of the top 10, though, is full of debate.

All-purpose stars, standout defenders and even another quarterback―perhaps not the one you expect―all made the cut.

While a long-term projection accompanies each player, it doesn't influence their ranking. We primarily factor in past production while accounting for injury. That's why a potential star like Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who has 39 career passes, isn't in the top 10.

Yet.

Things could change exiting the 2019 campaign—but entering the season, these are the 10 most proven sophomores.