USA vs. Australia Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

The United States women's national team finished 2018 with 10 victories on the bounce.

Five games into 2019, Jill Ellis' side have two wins, two draws and a defeat on the record.

With the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup looming, they have tested themselves against some of the best in the world this year.

The defeat came against France in January, before 1-0 wins against Spain and Brazil came either side of back-to-back draws with Japan and England in the SheBelieves Cup.

Things don't get any easier on Thursday when the U.S. take on Australia at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver in a friendly.

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Friday)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

The Matildas are the sixth-ranked side in the world and have proved tough opponents for the USWNT recently.

On their way to winning the 2015 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. beat Australia 3-1 in Group D.

In 2017, though, the Aussies got their revenge with a 1-0 win at the Tournament of Nations before the two sides shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw at the same tournament a year later.

It would be a surprise if Thursday's meeting between the two sides wasn't another close encounter.

Australia are in fine form, having won four games on the bounce, most recently downing Argentina 3-0 to capture the inaugural Cup of Nations on March 6.

Every player on the pitch will be looking to impress as they aim to be included in the respective squads that will travel to France for the World Cup.

As the top-ranked team in the world and defending champions, the USWNT are the favourites for that tournament.

However, it is becoming increasingly clear they will face major challenges from the likes of France, England, Germany and Japan. And Ante Milicic's Australia side will want to lay down a marker in Colorado by beating the USWNT in their own back yard.

The U.S. have five more matches to play before the World Cup, with the Australia match being followed by games against Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand and Mexico:

Thursday could be a landmark day for Megan Rapinoe if she gets on the field, as it will mark her 150th cap at the age of 33.

Meanwhile, Alex Morgan, 29, is just one goal away from reaching her century at senior international level.