Patriots Rumors: Michael Bennett, NE Agree to Restructured Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett has reportedly agreed to a restructured contract with the New England Patriots after the team acquired him last month.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the new deal features a base value of $16.75 million over two years and a $4 million signing bonus. The restructured contract provides Bennett with more guaranteed money while giving the club an extra $700,000 in cap space this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

