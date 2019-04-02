Patriots Rumors: Michael Bennett, NE Agree to Restructured Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive end Michael Bennett #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a sack against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles won 25-22. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett has reportedly agreed to a restructured contract with the New England Patriots after the team acquired him last month.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the new deal features a base value of $16.75 million over two years and a $4 million signing bonus. The restructured contract provides Bennett with more guaranteed money while giving the club an extra $700,000 in cap space this year.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

