Ronda Rousey Posts 'Lame' Mugshot Photo After Arrest for Brawl on WWE Raw

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

After brawling with Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair on Monday's episode of Raw, Ronda Rousey posted a mugshot on Instagram with apparent April Fools' Day references on it.

In the accompanying caption, the Raw Women's champion wrote, "Just got out of jail, and all I got was this same lame mugshot @beckylynchwwe got from Atlanta."

Rousey was referencing a mugshot Lynch posted in February, which The Baddest Woman on the Planet criticized at the time:

Just over one month later, Rousey posed for a similar photo:

Rousey, Lynch and Flair were all arrested Monday as a means of controlling their brawl after winning a six-woman tag team match over The Riott Squad. Despite all three women being handcuffed, they still managed to cause chaos backstage.

When Rousey and Lynch were put in the back of the same car, they began kicking each other and even kicked out the windows. Flair got the last laugh by kicking Lynch and then hitting Rousey with a running knee while her head was hanging out of the open window.

After several minutes of mayhem, the three women were taken away in police cars, which set the stage for their huge WrestleMania match.

Rousey, Lynch and Flair will meet in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, and they will become the first women to compete in the main event of WrestleMania.

There is long-running bad blood between all three competitors, and based on how things went down on Raw, their WrestleMania match figures to be an all-out brawl with the potential to steal the show on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).