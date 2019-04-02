Dirk Nowitzki Gifted 76ers' Ben Simmons, TJ McConnell Signed Mavs Jerseys

LM Otero/Associated Press

Dirk Nowitzki has yet to officially announce his retirement, but if this is it for the Dallas Mavericks icon, the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons and TJ McConnell will have something tangible to remember him by.

The 76ers' digital content manager, Brian Seltzer, reported that a Mavericks staff member made a trip to the Sixers locker room Monday night following Dallas' 122-102 victory to hook Simmons and McConnell up with autographed Nowitzki jerseys.

"The guy's a legend," Simmons said of Nowitzki, per Seltzer.

"Legend" is an accurate description. Nowitzki has earned 14 All-Star selections, a league MVP (2007), an NBA championship and an NBA Finals MVP (2011). Oh, and he sits sixth on the league's all-time scoring list with 31,487 points.

The 40-year-old Nowitzki told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News that he has not ruled out returning for a 22nd season:

"I don't know. I haven't really thought about it. I would love to be there for the young guys one more year, but I think it depends on how the body feels. I've had issues, obviously, this year. I had some knee swelling here the last few weeks, actually before the All-Star break, so it's not all great. But, like I said, I am feeling better. I am feeling stronger."

The Mavericks' final game of the season is April 10 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.