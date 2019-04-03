Predicting WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Results That Would Anger Die-Hard Fans

Predicting WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Results That Would Anger Die-Hard FansApril 3, 2019
The WWE fanbase is a loyal one, but if you book an outcome that goes against what it believes should happen, it becomes venomous.
WrestleMania 35 is the biggest event of WWE's calendar year and features some of the most anticipated matches in quite some time, including three championship clashes featuring beloved Superstars.
Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins are the people's champions, but Sunday, they have the opportunity to add legitimate gold to their waists in the most significant bouts of the night.
Anything but would irritate, anger and frustrate the WWE Universe. Here's why.
Brock Lesnar Defeats Seth Rollins to Retain the Universal Championship
Of all the scenarios that may play out at WrestleMania 35 and infuriate the WWE Universe, it feels as though Brock Lesnar defeating Seth Rollins to successfully retain the Universal Championship is the most likely.
The Beast Incarnate has a sparkling record at recent 'Manias having ended The Undertaker's iconic undefeated streak, defeated Goldberg and conquered Roman Reigns. He has already defeated two-thirds of The Shield on The Grandest Stage of Them All and has the opportunity to go for the clean sweep Sunday.
Once upon a time, the idea of Rollins losing this match felt like an absurdity. He won the Royal Rumble and appeared to be management's chosen one. Then Reigns returned to action after his leukemia diagnosis, Becky Lynch became the hottest star in the industry, and Kofi Kingston began a meteoric rise to the top.
As a result, Rollins has been overshadowed on his journey to the biggest match of his career.
Lesnar's contract status, his willingness to stick around past WrestleMania and the fact not every story can have a happy ending are all factors against The Architect capturing the Universal Championship Sunday night.
Why Die-Hard Fans Will Be Furious
If Lesnar retains his title, this will be another WrestleMania in which a part-time competitor emerges victoriously at the expense of a full-time Superstar.
Throw in the fact it feels like the WWE Universe has been waiting and waiting for Rollins to get that main event push again only to have his growth stunted, and you have a nightmare scenario for die-hard fans.
Then there are the more cynical fans who will suggest Rollins losing is a setup for Reigns to eventually complete his comeback by defeating The Beast and return to the top spot in the industry.
And finally there is a general disdain of Lesnar's apparent entitlement that rubs many the wrong way. Watching him smugly take to the ring on Raw the night after WrestleMania, his title still draped over his shoulder, is an image they want no part of.
Daniel Bryan Defeats Kofi Kingston to Retain the WWE Championship
Kofi Kingston has worked for 11 years to earn the opportunity that awaits him at WrestleMania.
He was never supposed to be in this spot. An opportunity presented itself, though, and the fans voiced their support of the dynamic performer.
KofiMania is the direct result of the fans' appreciation of Kingston's hard work and dedication, and Sunday night, the WWE Universe will watch with great excitement as the most visible member of The New Day vies for the top prize the industry has to offer.
Positioned opposite Vince McMahon by WWE Creative, he has been the centerpiece of the SmackDown brand for the last two months.
In his path? A red-hot heel in Daniel Bryan, who has been as compelling a villain as anyone else in WWE.
The Planet's Champion is cutting phenomenal promos, delivering strong in-ring work and developing one of the most engaging characters on a seemingly weekly basis.
The quality of his work and any post-WrestleMania plans the writing team may have for Bryan would be the greatest obstacles between Kingston and a WWE Championship.
Why Die-Hard Fans Would Be Furious
Kingston's rise has been organic. It wasn't forced and wasn't conceived in some writing room. The New Day's most explosive Superstar earned his spot through hard work and a connection with the WWE Universe that simply cannot be manufactured.
A loss to Bryan represents WWE Creative flipping the bird to the fans who got Kingston to this point.
The entire two-month story arc that has seen him overcome every hurdle placed before him by McMahon would be for nothing if he rolls into MetLife Stadium and loses in the most significant match of his career.
There really is no other outcome that would satiate fans' desire to see him stand tall and raise the one title that has eluded him over his Hall of Fame career.
Charlotte Flair Becomes the Unified Women's Champion
Like Kingston, Becky Lynch is a product of the people.
Yes, she worked hard over the course of her career to make it to the main event of WrestleMania. Yes, her ability to develop The Man has helped her connect with the WWE audience at large. Yes, she deserves the opportunity based on her body of work.
At the end of the day, though, Lynch is where she is because eight months ago, they chose to support her and her dream of being the top star in the women's division.
Sunday night, she has the opportunity to cement her status as a female star on a par with any male by winning both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.
To do so, however, she has to overcome WWE's golden girl, Charlotte Flair, and the most recognizable star in the industry, Ronda Rousey.
Flair has always been chosen for the historic spots, including defeating Lynch and Sasha Banks in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, when she did away with the Divas Championship and became the first woman to win the women's title in years.
Rousey is always interesting because she brings the company the type of mainstream media attention it craves.
Either one of them could conceivably leave WrestleMania with both titles, at the expense of Lynch.
Why Die-Hard Fans Would Be Furious
Fans have invested eight months of energy and time into Lynch's journey. They have watched her lose matches she should have won. They have watched her arrested for attacking Rousey. They have seen her rise against The Authority and have witnessed her cut the promos of her life.
WrestleMania has been set up from the get-go to be her crowning achievement.
If anyone but Lynch is standing tall at the close of Sunday's spectacular, fans will react in a manner that makes the dismay of last year's Lesnar-Reigns main event look like child's play.
The fans frustrated by the constant devotion to Flair by management will credit her father with her ascension rather than paying her the proper respect. If Rousey wins, she will cross over into Reigns and John Cena territory, the object of frustration for fans tired of her shtick.
Lynch simply needs to win to avoid a very loud, very negative conclusion to WrestleMania.