Predicting WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Results That Would Anger Die-Hard Fans

Of all the scenarios that may play out at WrestleMania 35 and infuriate the WWE Universe, it feels as though Brock Lesnar defeating Seth Rollins to successfully retain the Universal Championship is the most likely.

The Beast Incarnate has a sparkling record at recent 'Manias having ended The Undertaker's iconic undefeated streak, defeated Goldberg and conquered Roman Reigns. He has already defeated two-thirds of The Shield on The Grandest Stage of Them All and has the opportunity to go for the clean sweep Sunday.

Once upon a time, the idea of Rollins losing this match felt like an absurdity. He won the Royal Rumble and appeared to be management's chosen one. Then Reigns returned to action after his leukemia diagnosis, Becky Lynch became the hottest star in the industry, and Kofi Kingston began a meteoric rise to the top.

As a result, Rollins has been overshadowed on his journey to the biggest match of his career.

Lesnar's contract status, his willingness to stick around past WrestleMania and the fact not every story can have a happy ending are all factors against The Architect capturing the Universal Championship Sunday night.

Why Die-Hard Fans Will Be Furious

If Lesnar retains his title, this will be another WrestleMania in which a part-time competitor emerges victoriously at the expense of a full-time Superstar.

Throw in the fact it feels like the WWE Universe has been waiting and waiting for Rollins to get that main event push again only to have his growth stunted, and you have a nightmare scenario for die-hard fans.

Then there are the more cynical fans who will suggest Rollins losing is a setup for Reigns to eventually complete his comeback by defeating The Beast and return to the top spot in the industry.

And finally there is a general disdain of Lesnar's apparent entitlement that rubs many the wrong way. Watching him smugly take to the ring on Raw the night after WrestleMania, his title still draped over his shoulder, is an image they want no part of.