Watch Stephen Curry Name His All-Time Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron James

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won't let a rivalry keep him from giving an objective take on the greatest players in NBA history.

On Monday night, Curry was asked to name his all-time top five, and LeBron James made the cut:

Curry has seen plenty of James throughout the years, as the two have gone head-to-head in the last four NBA Finals, with Curry holding a 3-1 edge.

James' lone championship during that span came in historic fashion, with the Cleveland Cavaliers becoming the first team to ever rally from a 3-1 hole in the Finals while stunning the 73-9 Warriors.

James let it be known last year that he believed that 2016 title made him the greatest of all time:

Should James ever make a list, you'd think that Curry—a two-time MVP—would garner serious consideration.