Watch Stephen Curry Name His All-Time Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron James

Watch Stephen Curry Name His All-Time Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron JamesApril 2, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won't let a rivalry keep him from giving an objective take on the greatest players in NBA history.
On Monday night, Curry was asked to name his all-time top five, and LeBron James made the cut:
Logan Murdock @loganmmurdock
Stephen Curry’s top five basketball players: MJ, Wilt, LeBron, Shaq & Magic. https://t.co/xayjEUNgUr
Curry has seen plenty of James throughout the years, as the two have gone head-to-head in the last four NBA Finals, with Curry holding a 3-1 edge.
James' lone championship during that span came in historic fashion, with the Cleveland Cavaliers becoming the first team to ever rally from a 3-1 hole in the Finals while stunning the 73-9 Warriors.
James let it be known last year that he believed that 2016 title made him the greatest of all time:
UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted
What @kingjames considers being the GOAT 🐐 New episode of More Than An Athlete out on @espn+. https://t.co/7XSQ2GpOVo
Should James ever make a list, you'd think that Curry—a two-time MVP—would garner serious consideration.
Woj: Nets to Extend Atkinson, Coaching Staff