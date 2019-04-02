Watch Stephen Curry Name His All-Time Top 5 NBA Players, Including LeBron James

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won't let a rivalry keep him from giving an objective take on the greatest players in NBA history.

On Monday night, Curry was asked to name his all-time top five, and LeBron James made the cut:

Curry has seen plenty of James throughout the years, as the two have gone head-to-head in the last four NBA Finals, with Curry holding a 3-1 edge.

James' lone championship during that span came in historic fashion, with the Cleveland Cavaliers becoming the first team to ever rally from a 3-1 hole in the Finals while stunning the 73-9 Warriors.

James let it be known last year that he believed that 2016 title made him the greatest of all time:

Should James ever make a list, you'd think that Curry—a two-time MVP—would garner serious consideration.

Related

    Woj: Nets to Extend Atkinson, Coaching Staff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Nets to Extend Atkinson, Coaching Staff

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Will Train on 'Space Jam 2' Set

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Will Train on 'Space Jam 2' Set

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA to Gauge Zion's Interest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA to Gauge Zion's Interest

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Picking Which Young Core Will Contend and Which Will Collapse

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Picking Which Young Core Will Contend and Which Will Collapse

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report