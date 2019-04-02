Mauro Icardi Will Start vs. Genoa After 2-Month Absence, Says Luciano Spalletti

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi will start for Inter Milan in Wednesday's trip to Genoa in the Serie A after almost two months out of the squad, manager Luciano Spalletti has confirmed.

The Argentina striker's last Inter appearance came against Parma on February 9, but Spalletti addressed the media on Tuesday and said the midweek visit to Genoa would provide the stage for his return:

Spalletti's reference to a "real discussion" taking place and not a virtual one hint at previous comments from the manager that Icardi's differences with the club "aren't resolved via chat, video or 'likes.'" It's understood contract negotiations are at the root of the divide between the two parties.

The manager went on to say Icardi trained on Sunday and "took a bludgeoning from his team-mates," adding: "Mauro's able to drag the team forward when he's in it. From the outside, no. In these last few training sessions and without sending messages on social media, he's regained his place in the squad."

He also stressed the importance of the forward to the team, and his overall value as a player.

“If mediation is born to dictate conditions, it becomes more complicated," he said. "In the context of our team, Mauro’s worth more than Messi and Ronaldo put together."

The Guardian's Paolo Bandini wrote about Icardi's alleged rifts with team-mates Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic. Goal's Alif Chandra commented on the disruption being at least partly fuelled by the forward's wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

Spalletti concluded in Tuesday's press conference: "Now we all go to work for the good of Inter. The case is closed in all respects. Now he needs to train, sweat, smell the grass and not talk through other people."

Argentinian compatriot Lautaro Martinez had filled in for Icardi and netted two goals in his last three Serie A appearances, but he was injured for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Lazio.

Keita Balde Diao was quiet during that loss, after which Spalletti gave the impression Icardi would still be out of contention.

However, it appears enough progress has been made off the field for Icardi to be welcomed back into the fold, with new chief executive Giuseppe Marotta seemingly playing a large role in restoring the player.

That could be the case, or Spalletti could have accelerated the process after seeing how limited his options have become, rather than be left with winger Keita as the best choice to lead his line.

Veteran goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has acted as Inter captain during Icardi's absence from the lineup. The striker's last league goal for his club was a 1-0 winner against Udinese on December 15.

Inter's most committed supporters also look to have taken a hard stance on the player following his absence from the team, per sports writer Siavoush Fallahi:

Icardi has won Inter's fans back after falling out with them in the past, though he might struggle to restore the same reputation at the San Siro after spending just short of two months on the sidelines.

The Nerazzurri are third in Serie A and two points ahead of fierce rivals AC Milan as they seek qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.