Unai Emery Lauds Arsenal's 'Big Mentality,' Eyes Consistency After Newcastle Win

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Unai Emery was impressed by Arsenal's "big mentality" in their 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Monday and encouraged the squad to keep their consistency after moving up to third.

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored either side of half-time, and Emery told reporters he was content with his team after a 10th successive home league win moved them above Tottenham Hotspur:

"The next step for us is Sunday against Everton, but we need to be consistent, stay together and continue our big mentality to impose our moments in 90 minutes.

"Football can change. We need to be strong first, and it still demands a lot of points. But we are feeling a good atmosphere here with our supporters. We are playing consistently. We want to create that spirit, and confidence comes with these victories.

"We know our target, it will be difficult. But we have a very good mentality, a big mentality with these players, we are showing that. This is the result of our hard work, of being consistent."

Ramsey had a goal ruled out before netting the breakthrough strike, and Lacazette lobbed Martin Dubravka for a late second as the Gunners also secured their third consecutive clean sheet at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery has come in for scrutiny during his maiden season in north London, but the Spaniard called for calm as a UEFA Champions League qualification spot falls within their grasp, via Hayters TV:

The race for third and fourth in the Premier League is reaching its climax. Three points separates Arsenal in third from sixth-placed Chelsea, while Tottenham and Manchester United, fifth, are level with seven matches remaining.

It was only five weeks ago that Arsenal were 10 points behind north London rivals Spurs. However, results against Chelsea and Manchester United since the beginning of 2019 have helped turn their fortunes.

Emery continued:

"We were playing some key matches, against Manchester United, against Tottenham, against Chelsea. And we had these opportunities and we won. We drew against Tottenham, but we were being consistent in winning more matches to be closer to them.

"Now is the consequence. Today, being consistent and also taking a big performance. But with big spirit, I think we did that. Today, for me, is an important victory and it's important to take this confidence and this position on the table. But I know Sunday is a big challenge and a very good challenge because each match is so hard in the Premier League."

It's taken time for Emery to settle on his best team while injuries have taken their toll at the Emirates this term, but Squawka highlighted their fortress-like home form of late as some of the best in England:

Arsenal travel to Everton on Sunday before opening their UEFA Europa League quarter-final at home to Napoli next Thursday.

Journalist Matt Law recently lauded the tactician's impact and sense of overachievement in his first season with Arsenal:

The 14 points between Arsenal and second-placed City means third is the limit this season, and they can reinforce their spot by snapping a two-match run without an away win at Everton.