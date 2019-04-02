Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Has Spoken to Paul Pogba After Real Madrid Comments

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he has spoken to Paul Pogba after the player said it would be a "dream" to play for Real Madrid.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, the Frenchman's comments have led to speculation that Los Blancos could pursue him this summer, but Solskjaer is confident there's nothing for United to be concerned about:

"[The speculation] doesn't really concern me because my thought of action then is to sit down and speak to Paul. I've had my chat with Paul and we're fine.

"He is going to do his utmost here because he knows I'm very fond of him as a player and a person and he is important for us. There is no issue. He's important here."

Solskjaer added: "Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on Zidane, who is an icon in France—a fantastic manager and used to be a fantastic player.

"He's just politely answered that question but Paul is happy here. He is going to be a big, big part. You like to build your team round him and that hasn't changed at all."

Pogba was asked about the possibility of signing for Real during the international break:

Solskjaer also gave his take on the midfielder's comments in response:

Pogba's future has frequently been the subject of speculation since he returned to United in 2016, amid reports of a strained relationship with Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho.

The situation has been much more positive since the Norwegian took charge in December, and Pogba has been given greater freedom to get forward and contribute goals and assists.

He has done just that:

Since Solskjaer took charge, United have finally seen more than just glimpses of the world-class player they re-signed from Juventus.

Given his form, alongside Zinedine Zidane's return to Real and an expected squad overhaul in Madrid this summer after a disappointing season, it comes as little surprise that links to the Santiago Bernabeu have emerged.

Zidane has done nothing to dismiss them either.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, the Frenchman said he likes Pogba "a lot" and suggested "when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"

Having spoken to Pogba, Solskjaer's primary concern will be getting the best out of him for the remainder of the season, as his level has dipped in recent matches.

United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, where he'll hope the 26-year-old performs better than he did in their FA Cup defeat there last month.