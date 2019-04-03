Biggest College Football Stories You Likely Missed During March Madness

0 of 6

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Let's face it: Even though spring practice is in full force and recruiting never stops, you've been glued to your television sets watching the NCAA basketball tournaments' March Madness the past couple of weeks, right?

You aren't alone.

Maybe you hit up your B/R app a couple of times a week trying to keep up with the college football headlines, but you've undoubtedly missed some news.

From NCAA transfer decisions to new faces in new places standing in front of the microphones for the first time, to a huge home-and-home series way, way in the future, there have been plenty of headlines since mid-March.

Let's take a look at what you may have missed while you've been immersed in the four television channels full of hoops the past two weeks. We'll even have you in and out of this article in time for this week's men's and women's Final Fours in Minneapolis and Tampa Bay, Florida.

So, while you're gearing up to scream for your favorite hoops teams, you can get a quick college football fix by catching up before the weekend.