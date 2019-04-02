Updated WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home RawApril 2, 2019
Updated WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home Raw
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships)
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)
- Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)
- Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred)
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
- Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Andre the Giant Battle Royal
- Women's Battle Royal
Monday's episode of Raw didn't add any new matches to the WrestleMania 35 card, but we did get a major change to the main event.
Stephanie McMahon announced Charlotte Flair would also be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship in the Triple Threat match with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch. Whoever wins leaves MetLife Stadium with both titles.
Here is a full rundown of the card as it stands, according to WWE.com:
Let's go through the matches and make some predictions for the biggest show of the year.
Battle Royals
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The Andre the Giant and Women's Battle Royals are used to featuring as many Superstars as possible at WrestleMania, but WWE has made it clear these are not priorities.
The buildup for these bouts didn't even begin until Braun Strowman declared his intent to win the Andre Battle Royal on March 18.
These matches could be used to elevate young talents, but WWE usually opts to go with whatever it thinks is the most entertaining outcome, not the most logical.
Strowman will likely win the Andre Battle Royal to keep himself semi-relevant until WWE decides to put him back into a major feud.
Women's Battle Royal
As for the women's match, Asuka deserves a big win after losing the SmackDown women's title to Charlotte last week. A lot of Superstars would benefit from the exposure, but The Empress of Tomorrow needs it to get herself back on track.
It felt like WWE took the belt away from her just to make what was already a massive main event slightly more important, but the card was also getting crowded and management likely didn't want one title bout to outshine the other so much.
Asuka should win this match and then immediately demand a rematch against whoever leaves WrestleMania with the women's titles.
Non-Title Matches
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
With 14 contests on the card, WWE put together a series of non-title matches that could all headline their own PPVs.
Kurt Angle's retirement match could be used as an opportunity to put Baron Corbin over, but with the way the crowd has been responding to The Lone Wolf even getting this match, WWE won't risk the fallout it would face if he won.
Angle is going to be victorious to end his career on a high note.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
The Miz and Shane McMahon have one of the most personal feuds going right now.
Shane-O-Mac has transitioned into a heel role well, and it's going to help him put The A-Lister over in their Falls Count Anywhere match.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's feud has picked up steam over the past two weeks.
The Big Dog would normally be a safe bet, but this seems like a program WWE would want to keep going for a couple of months, so the better option here is for The Scottish Psychopath to pick up a victory so Reigns can get his revenge at the next event.
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
The feud between AJ Styles and Randy Orton is still new, but they have made it into an interesting story with a few simple promos.
This is a tossup because neither man gains or loses much in this scenario. WWE needs a few heels to win at 'Mania, so The Viper is going to eke out a victory.
Batista vs. Triple H
The biggest non-title showdown on the card is Triple H vs. Batista. Since The Game put his career on the line, Batista is going to end up losing to the man who has never defeated him in a singles match.
It's predictable, but it should still be a fun match.
Midcard Title Matches
Women's Tag Team Championships
WWE has yet to book either set of men's tag titles on the card, but we will get four midcard championship matches throughout the night.
Beth Phoenix is returning to the ring to team with Natalya in an attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championships from Bayley and Banks, but they will also have to contend with Nia Jax, Tamina and The IIconics.
As great as it would be to see Phoenix add another accolade to her resume, it's more likely we will see The Boss 'n' Hug Connection retain. They are the inaugural champions, and WWE wants them to look dominant before it gives the belts to someone else.
Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor announcing the return of his Demon character on Raw is almost a guarantee he is leaving with the IC title around his waist.
The Extraordinary Man is undefeated with the face paint and will remain that way for the foreseeable future.
Cruiserweight Championship
The Cruiserweight Championship match will likely be one of the best technical bouts on the card.
Buddy Murphy has had a long and fruitful reign, but it's time for someone else to shine on 205 Live.
Tony Nese has been severely underused for the past couple of years and it looks like WWE is ready to give him a proper push with a win over The Juggernaut.
United States Championship
The wildcard is Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio.
Joe has only been the United States champion for a couple of weeks, but if WWE wants to create a few WrestleMania moments, having Mysterio conquer another giant make more sense.
Joe is the favorite, but it could go either way.
Main Events
Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships
Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are closing WrestleMania, but WWE has three matches booked it could classify as main events.
Unless plans have changed in recent weeks, The Man seems destined to leave WrestleMania with both titles and the biggest victory of her life. WWE has been building her up for months, and it wouldn't make sense to pull the rug out from under her now.
WWE Championship
The same can be said for Kofi Kingston. His rise to the top has been a fun ride, but it will only be satisfying if he defeats Daniel Bryan and claims the WWE Championship.
This story has meant a lot to fans who have watched the New Day member work hard for 11 years.
WrestleMania is defined by its most important matches, and this one will go down in history as one of the best if Bryan and Kingston perform at the level we know they are capable of reaching.
Universal Championship
When it comes to Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, The Architect bringing home the Universal Championship is the safest bet.
The Beast Incarnate has surprised us before, though, so it's possible he retains in the end, but it seems unlikely based on how management has booked their feud so far.
WWE would be wise to spread these matches throughout the show so each moment can be enjoyed on its own.
What are your predictions for WrestleMania 35?