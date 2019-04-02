Updated WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Card and Predictions After Go-Home Raw

2 of 4

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

With 14 contests on the card, WWE put together a series of non-title matches that could all headline their own PPVs.

Kurt Angle's retirement match could be used as an opportunity to put Baron Corbin over, but with the way the crowd has been responding to The Lone Wolf even getting this match, WWE won't risk the fallout it would face if he won.

Angle is going to be victorious to end his career on a high note.

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

The Miz and Shane McMahon have one of the most personal feuds going right now.

Shane-O-Mac has transitioned into a heel role well, and it's going to help him put The A-Lister over in their Falls Count Anywhere match.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's feud has picked up steam over the past two weeks.

The Big Dog would normally be a safe bet, but this seems like a program WWE would want to keep going for a couple of months, so the better option here is for The Scottish Psychopath to pick up a victory so Reigns can get his revenge at the next event.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

The feud between AJ Styles and Randy Orton is still new, but they have made it into an interesting story with a few simple promos.

This is a tossup because neither man gains or loses much in this scenario. WWE needs a few heels to win at 'Mania, so The Viper is going to eke out a victory.

Batista vs. Triple H

The biggest non-title showdown on the card is Triple H vs. Batista. Since The Game put his career on the line, Batista is going to end up losing to the man who has never defeated him in a singles match.

It's predictable, but it should still be a fun match.