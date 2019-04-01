Browns Rumors: Duke Johnson Requests Trade; Jets, Texans, Eagles Interested

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson has reportedly requested a trade, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are listed among the interested teams.

Johnson was not present Monday for the start of the Browns voluntary offseason program.

"It's what he chose to do," head coach Freddie Kitchens said of the player's absence. "It's all voluntary."

Cabot previously reported the Browns were shopping the running back in March but were "holding out for good compensation."

Johnson saw his role decrease last season while rookie Nick Chubb emerged as a featured back. The team also signed former Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt in the offseason, although he will be suspended for the first eight games of 2019 for violation of the league's personal conduct policy after video was released of him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel in 2018.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding Hunt, Johnson would have value on the roster while providing depth as well as a unique skill set as a receiver out of the backfield. He finished third on the team last season with 47 receptions one year after leading the Browns with 74.

However, other teams around the league could also use this type of contribution while providing more opportunities for playing time.

The Jets added Le'Veon Bell but could keep him fresh by using Johnson as a third-down back. The 25-year-old could also complement Lamar Miller with the Texans or the recently acquired Jordan Howard with the Eagles, giving each team a needed receiving threat.

With a reasonable $1.8 million base salary for 2019, per Spotrac, Johnson could be a good addition for any of these squads or more.