Report: Real Madrid Interested in Jose Gimenez Amid Raphael Varane Exit Rumours

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez amid fresh speculation linking Raphael Varane with an exit.

According to Jugones (h/t AS), Varane has told Real Madrid he wants to move on at the end of the campaign.

AS wrote: "Varane is annoyed Real Madrid did not lay on any kind of tribute after France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup, which was somewhat overshadowed at club level by Luka Modric's Golden Ball and Ballon d'Or awards."

In the same report, it says new manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. According to Manu Sainz of AS, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez would prefer Gimenez.

"When Gimenez attended the Copa Libertadores final at the Bernabeu in December, Perez made sure to seek him out for a chat—a course of action he often takes when a transfer target visits the stadium," said Sainz.

Although Madrid have been poor defensively for much of the campaign, if Varane was to move on in the summer it would be a big blow.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. In addition to his success with France last summer, he has been a key man in Los Blancos' recent dominance of European football.

Zidane said ahead of Sunday's La Liga showdown with Huesca that Varane is unlikely to be going anywhere:

If a move was to happen, Gimenez and Koulibaly would both potentially be fine replacements.

The former has long been one of the best defenders in the Spanish top flight, developing well under manager Diego Simeone. Alongside his compatriot Diego Godin, Gimenez provides an aggressive and dynamic presence at the base of the side.

While he's suffered from injury issues in recent years, when he's fit and firing the 24-year-old is a force to be reckoned with. In the Champions League this season he's also shown he's capable of chipping in with important goals:

Of course, Atletico would be reluctant to let such an important player depart, especially to a local rival. Per Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge, a number of the club's players have been linked with possible moves this summer too:

While Varane may want a new challenge, Madrid will surely be against the idea of any sale. Although he's been inconsistent this season, when he's performing well the Frenchman is such a positive force at the base of the side and an excellent centre-back partner for skipper Sergio Ramos.

With that in mind, replacing him would be a huge task. While Koulibaly and Gimenez are both exceptional defenders in their own right, getting Napoli or Atletico to sell such major assets would be difficult.