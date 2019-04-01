Everton Investigating Video of Jordan Pickford Allegedly Involved in a Fight

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Everton are investigating footage of their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford allegedly embroiled in a brawl in his hometown of Sunderland.

Per BBC Sport, a video emerged on social media in which Pickford appears to be being restrained. "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," Everton said.

Here is the footage of the incident:

Another clip emerged of Pickford being heckled in a bar while he was taking photographs with fans:

The flashpoint occurred a day on from Everton's 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Pickford became a national hero in the summer of 2018, as he excelled for England at the FIFA World Cup. The goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves at the tournament, as the Three Lions progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

While that tournament came on the back of a fine debut season at Goodison Park—he was named the club's Player of the Year—this term has been a struggle for the former Sunderland stopper.

Pickford has made a number of high-profile errors for the Toffees, including a last-gasp gaffe at Anfield in the Merseyside derby in December that allowed Divock Origi to score a dramatic winner.