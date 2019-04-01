Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette Goals See Arsenal Past Newcastle in EPL

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal moved above local rivals Tottenham Hotspur into third place in the Premier League on Monday, as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were on the front foot from the first minute, although only nudged in front after half an hour. Aaron Ramsey, who earlier had a goal ruled out, was on hand to stroke a precise finish into the corner after the ball broke to him on the edge of the penalty area.

After the break the visitors were unable to get a foothold in the game, with Arsenal controlling the ball for long spells. Eventually, Alexandre Lacazette made the game safe in the 83rd minute, as he chipped the ball beyond Martin Dubravka after a swift exchange with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Here are the two goals (UK only):

A win for the Gunners sees them move two points clear of Spurs and Manchester United, who are down in fifth position.

Arsenal Will Regret Ramsey Departure

For Arsenal supporters, the fact Ramsey is leaving the club at the end of the campaign for free is galling. Performances like this will only intensify that feeling.

Given the captain's armband for the game, the Welshman excelled against Newcastle, turning in a complete midfield performance. From the off, Ramsey was rattling into tackles and driving forward with the ball, giving Arsenal an edge in the middle of the park.

James Benge of Football.London praised the manner in which Ramsey hit the ground running in the game:



In addition, he produced a moment of high-quality to open the scoring for the Gunners, as he caressed a low shot beyond Martin Dubravka.

Zito Madu said the manner of the finish was comparable to Ramsey's Arsenal team-mate, Mesut Ozil:



Per Sky Sports Statto, when the midfielder does find the back of the net, the team rarely gets beaten:



Eventually, Ramsey was withdrawn after 66 minutes to a rapturous reception. In the Premier League this season, the Gunners only have two more home games to play and it appears the Emirates crowd are keen to enjoy Ramsey while they can ahead of his move to Juventus.

It's expected to be a busy summer at Arsenal in terms of incoming transfers. The biggest challenge for manager Unai Emery and his recruitment team will be finding someone capable of replicating the influence Ramsey has had in the Gunners midfield for so many years.

What’s next?

Arsenal will travel to Everton in the Premier League on on Sunday, while Newcastle host Crystal Palace on Saturday.