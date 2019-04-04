2019 College Football Spring Games Schedule: Dates, Top Storylines for Top Teams

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Final Four, the Masters and NFL draft tend to dominate the headlines in April, but college football will have a regular presence on the weekends throughout the month.

While insatiable fans have monitored practices for several weeks, many supporters are eagerly looking ahead to the spring game―an exhibition that wraps up early offseason workouts.

As is typical, the biggest storylines in 2019 are programs with new head coaches, new quarterbacks and sometimes both.

The regular season is still months away, but spring games offer a brief moment of excitement for college football. In addition to highlighting when notable programs will take the field, we've picked out a couple of notable spring games to watch.

2019 Notable Spring Game Schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, April 6

LSU (2 p.m.)

USC (2 p.m.)

Clemson (2:30 p.m.)

Florida State (4 p.m.)

Saturday, April 13

Ohio State (noon)

Notre Dame (12:30 p.m.)

Florida (1 p.m.)

Alabama (2 p.m.)

Texas A&M (2 p.m.)

Penn State (3 p.m.)

Auburn (4 p.m.)

Oklahoma (4 p.m.)

Michigan (5 p.m.)

Texas (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 20

Miami (noon)

Georgia (2 p.m.)

Washington State (4 p.m.)

Oregon (5 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27

Washington (3 p.m.)

Full list of spring games available on fbschedules.com.

Ohio State Entering New Era

Upon his arrival in 2012, Urban Meyer helped the program regain its status as a national contender. During his seven seasons at the helm, Ohio State posted an 86-9 record and won a championship.

But now it's Ryan Day's turn.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes last season, Day is considered a rising star in the profession. He oversaw a scoring attack that ranked 11th in yards per snap and eighth in points per game, helping Ohio State win its second straight Big Ten crown.

Day's unofficial debut as the full-time head coach will also be the first appearance for quarterback Justin Fields. A 5-star prospect in the 2018 class, he transferred from Georgia in January.

Granted, Fields hasn't technically won the starting job. But if he performs well during the spring game, the competition-in-name-only between Fields and Matthew Baldwin could end.

The official debuts for Day and (barring a surprise) Fields happen Aug. 31 when Ohio State hosts Florida Atlantic.

Early Look at Jacob Eason in Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

After spending two seasons at Georgia, Jacob Eason returned to his home state and helped Washington win the 2018 Pac-12 championship from a behind-the-scenes spot.

While sitting out the season due to transfer rules, the strong-armed quarterback was a star on the scout team.

"He's a big-time talent," co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake in December, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. "Great kid, and he had a great command of the scout team. He watched all the tape from week to week of what we were expecting him to do, and he carried out those responsibilities."

This season, he's expected to replace four-year starter Jake Browning. Until official, though, Eason is competing with Jake Haener, Jacob Sirmon, Colson Yankoff and Dylan Morris.

If everything goes to plan, Eason will finally get a chance to throw against non-teammates Aug. 31 against Eastern Washington.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.