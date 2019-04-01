Report: Ander Herrera Agrees PSG Contract, Will Exit Manchester United in Summer

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has reportedly entered into a pre-contract agreement with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain and will leave the Premier League on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the Daily Record's Duncan Castles, the midfielder was left "unimpressed" with United's last long-term contract offer. French football writer Jeremy Smith noted several other outlets also reported on the news:

Rumours linking the Spaniard with a PSG switch have been swirling for some time, although local media maintained reports he was close to an exit were false. Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News reported Herrera's camp expected him to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

MailOnline added the Basque was looking for a deal worth £200,000 from his current club:

Per Castles, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to keep the former Athletic Bilbao man at the club. The 29-year-old has featured regularly under the Norwegian and was a starter in the team's most recent match, a 2-1 win over Watford.

PSG will lose a midfielder of their own on a free transfer in the summer, and Adrien Rabiot hasn't played for the club since contract talks broke down in December. Herrera isn't an exact replacement but will add depth to the midfield unit.

Football writer Tom McDermott believes the Red Devils can cope with his departure, providing they invest in a player of equal quality:

Midfield has been an issue for United this season, as Paul Pogba is the only true world-class option in the squad. The Red Devils are expected to add at least one star player, as well as depth to go along with the likes of Fred, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay.

The loss of Herrera means they'll likely have to add yet another body, although there are plenty of options already in the squad.

Les Parisiens already signed a central midfielder in January in Leandro Paredes, while they have plenty of quality at the position. Marco Verratti is a sure starter when healthy, and youngsters like Moussa Diaby and Christopher Nkunku are seen as stars of the future.

Herrera is more of a defensive specialist than those players and should find a role, however, per Smith:

Herrera joined the Red Devils in 2014 and has helped win the team one FA Cup, one EFL Cup and the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League.