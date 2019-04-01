Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial Will Be Fit for Wolves, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said both Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial will be fit to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Per Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News, the tactician also said Victor Lindelof could feature, while Eric Bailly, Matteo Darmian, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia remain sidelined.

United face a quick turnaround after Saturday's narrow 2-1 win over Watford, and with the UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona on the schedule for April 10, Solskjaer is expected to try to keep some of his key men fresh by rotating his squad.

In Lukaku and Martial, he will be able to call on two of his most productive scorers should he opt to start both on Tuesday:

Martial featured and scored in the win over Watford but came off with a knock minutes later. He also dropped out of international duty with France due to injury.

Solskjaer likely won't take the visitors lightly on Tuesday, as Wolves beat the Red Devils in March to knock the side out of the FA Cup. With the battle for fourth place in the Premier League as tight as it is, United can't afford a repeat performance, but the Norwegian believes his team learned a few lessons from that defeat:

"Quite a few, and of course we have to because if we turn up against a good team like they are not performing at our level we'll get the result we deserve. Last time we didn't play well enough, enough tempo it was a different type of game, we had ball 70 per cent of the time but sometimes possession doesn't mean you're gonna create chances and score goals."

Looking ahead at the Barcelona tie in the Champions League, Solskjaer said he understands the importance of strong European results when it comes to recruiting new players: "I’ve answered that question quite a few times, Manchester United and our history and traditions and our potential will always be interesting for players but the better you do better results you get and players will like to come."

He didn't provide any updates regarding the status of Mike Phelan but said the situation should be sorted soon, something Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also reported:

Phelan is working as an assistant to Solskjaer, who was confirmed as the permanent manager during the international break. The club have yet to make a similar announcement regarding his assistant.