Colts' Andrew Luck Reportedly Marries Girlfriend Nicole Pechanec in Prague

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and NBC and ESPN field producer Nicole Pechanec reportedly married in Prague over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Star:

Pechanec also has a non-profit called Nest, which advocates "for healthier, ethically conscious products," according to her LinkedIn account. She was the captain of the Stanford University women's gymnastics team for two years and participated in two NCAA finals. Like Luck, Pechanec received an architectural design degree.

Prior to her days with the Cardinal, Pechanec competed in the World and European Championships, per John Crumlish of International Gymnast Magazine.

Pechanec and Luck reportedly met at Stanford, where the Colts signal-caller played from 2009-11.

Luck has enjoyed a incredible six-month period dating back to September. In addition to his marriage, the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year enjoyed a 10-6 season that included a playoff win and 39 touchdown passes. That may have seemed improbable after he sat out the entire 2017 season while recovering from shoulder surgery.