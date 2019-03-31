Video: Watch Christian Yelich Demolish Historic 4th HR to Open MLB Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers swings at a pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park on March 30, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Christian Yelich closed the 2018 regular season on a tear, and the Milwaukee Brewers star continues to torch opposing pitching to open the 2019 campaign.

Yelich homered off St. Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, giving him four home runs already in the new season.

According to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, he joins Mark McGwire, Willie Mays, Nelson Cruz, Chris Davis and Trevor Story as the only players with four home runs in his team's first four games.

Yelich led all National League position players in WAR last year (7.6), per FanGraphs, en route to winning the NL Most Valuable Player Award. The 27-year-old isn't resting on his laurels in his quest to become the first player since Miguel Cabrera in 2013 to earn back-to-back MVPs.

