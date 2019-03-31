Jimmy Butler on T-Wolves Fans Cheering After Injury: 'They Don't Know No Better'

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves fans are justified for not being fond of Jimmy Butler after he forced his way out earlier this season. But those same fans were not justified for cheering after Butler hurt his back against the T-Wolves on Saturday night in the Philadelphia 76ers' 118-109 win.

Butler didn't seem bothered, telling Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune after the game:

"That wasn't too bad to tell you the truth. A couple boos in there; a couple cheers as well. I'm not worried about it [crowd's reaction to his back injury]. That's part of it. As long as I'm not really, really hurting like that, I'm cool. They don't know no better. I'll be fine."

Butler played 36 minutes, though he struggled, shooting just 4-of-17 from the field. He scored just 12 points, though he added 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

On a lighter note, the T-Wolves also played "You're So Vain" when introducing Butler before the game in his first appearance in Minnesota since the Nov. 12 trade.