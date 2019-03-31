Predicting Which Titles Will Change Hands at WWE WrestleMania 2019March 31, 2019
Predicting Which Titles Will Change Hands at WWE WrestleMania 2019
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Raw women's title)
- Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE title)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (universal title)
- Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (U.S. title)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (intercontinental title)
- Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics (women's tag titles)
- Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (cruiserweight title)
Every year, WWE tries to create memorable moments at WrestleMania, and many of those involve a title changing hands.
Championships are everything in pro wrestling. If you aren't holding a title, you are trying to earn a shot at one. If you aren't trying to win gold, you may as well be sitting in the crowd.
WWE almost has too many belts to give every champion a match at WrestleMania 35, but most of the contests on the card will be for a title.
As of this writing, WWE.com lists the following championship bout for WrestleMania 35:
This article will predict which belts will change hands on April 7.
WWE Championship
Kofi Kingston's journey to the WWE Championship has been a fun ride, but WWE still has to pull the trigger and have him win the belt for the story to have a satisfying conclusion.
Management has pulled the rug out from under people before because it served a greater story, but if that happens with Kingston, there will be legitimate anger among fans.
WWE has done a great job adjusting plans on the fly. Before Kingston replaced Mustafa Ali in a Gauntlet match on an episode of SmackDown prior to Elimination Chamber, The New Day member seemingly wasn't even in consideration for a WWE title shot.
The fans decided Kingston deserved to be rewarded after 11 years with the company, and thankfully, it looks like WWE will listen and crown him as WWE champion at WrestleMania.
Universal Championship
Unless Brock Lesnar signs a new WWE contract at the last minute, Seth Rollins is going to leave MetLife Stadium with the Universal Championship.
WWE has been building to this match since The Architect won the Royal Rumble in January by last eliminating Braun Strowman, so it's not going to change course now.
Raw has been without a top champion almost every week since Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the gold in October. It needs this title back in regular rotation again.
Rollins will get a good match out of The Beast, but WrestleMania is when Lesnar's reign comes to an end.
Raw Women's Championship
Like Kingston, Becky Lynch has been experiencing the biggest push of her career during the buildup to WrestleMania 35.
A lot of people were surprised when The Man lost the SmackDown women's title to Asuka at Tables, Ladders & Chairs, but it soon became clear WWE had bigger plans for her.
If she is booked to defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first all-female main event in WrestleMania history, she will cement herself as one of the company's top stars.
This is one of those times when WWE can't afford to swerve the audience. Lynch has to win to pay off this storyline or the company risks looking like it doesn't know how to tell a proper story.
