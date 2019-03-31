Predicting Which Titles Will Change Hands at WWE WrestleMania 2019

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Every year, WWE tries to create memorable moments at WrestleMania, and many of those involve a title changing hands.

Championships are everything in pro wrestling. If you aren't holding a title, you are trying to earn a shot at one. If you aren't trying to win gold, you may as well be sitting in the crowd.

WWE almost has too many belts to give every champion a match at WrestleMania 35, but most of the contests on the card will be for a title.

As of this writing, WWE.com lists the following championship bout for WrestleMania 35:

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Raw women's title)

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE title)

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (universal title)

Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (U.S. title)

Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (intercontinental title)

Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics (women's tag titles)

Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (cruiserweight title)

This article will predict which belts will change hands on April 7.