Charles Barkley Says LaVar Ball Is About Himself, Shouldn't 'Piggyback' on Kids

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2019

US retired professional basketball player Charles Barkley attends the 2018 NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by TARA ZIEMBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read TARA ZIEMBA/AFP/Getty Images)
TARA ZIEMBA/Getty Images

"Big Baller" probably isn't how NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley would refer to LaVar Ball.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Barkley was critical of the Ball family patriarch and Big Baller Brand founder.

"[Lonzo's] dad is really unfortunate," he said. "... This whole thing has been about him from the beginning. You shouldn't try to piggyback on your kids, man. That ain't cool at all."

Barkley was more positive toward Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, whom he described as a "great kid" and a "good player." Barkley added that Lonzo should "get his body together, sign with Nike—the best shoe company—and live happily ever after."

The comments come after ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne reported Lonzo parted ways with Alan Foster, a friend of LaVar who also was a business manager for Big Baller Brand. The fact that Lonzo's financial adviser, Humble Lukanga, was unable to account for $1.5 million from Lonzo's holdings had raised a red flag.

Earlier this week Lonzo went to a tattoo parlor to cover up a Big Baller Brand logo on his right arm. His manager, Darren Moore, also shared a video in which he dropped a pair of BBB shoes down a trash chute.

Speaking with 98.5 KLUC in Las Vegas (h/t TMZ Sports), LaVar indicated he doesn't plan to shutter Big Baller Brand despite the recent drama.

