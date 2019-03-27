Lonzo Ball Has Big Baller Brand Tattoo Covered Up by Pair of Dice

LM Otero/Associated Press

The end seems near for the Big Baller Brand.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, whose father LaVar started the clothing and shoe company in June 2016, reportedly got his BBB tattoo covered up with a pair of dice.

Tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco reportedly did the work (h/t Nick DePaula of ESPN, via Darren Rovell of The Action Network):

BBB has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, most notably co-founder Alan Foster.

Per Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com, Ball "severed ties with a co-founder of Big Baller Brand over concerns that the longtime family friend has a criminal past and also has not adequately accounted for the whereabouts of roughly $1.5 million from Ball's personal and business accounts."

Ball further told ESPN that he believed Foster "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself."

Shelburne further reported the "Ball Family had discussions over the weekend about folding @bigballerbrand and anything associated with Alan Foster."

Darren Moore, Ball's manager, also posted a video of himself throwing BBB shoes in the trash:

Everything is pointing in the direction of BBB closing up shop, a distraction that Ball doesn't need as he recovers from a season-ending ankle injury that prematurely curtailed his sophomore campaign on Jan. 19.