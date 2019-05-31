Tigers' Miguel Cabrera to Undergo MRI After Exiting vs. Braves with Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has reportedly been sidetracked by another injury. Per the Detroit News' Chris McCosky, the first baseman will get an MRI on his right knee Saturday after he left Friday night's 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park because of soreness.

"I felt it at the plate the last three games," Cabrera said, according to McCosky. "I didn't use my legs too much. It's hard because I want to be on the field. I want to be able to hit and play defense and help the team win. We'll see how I feel tomorrow."



The 36-year-old two-time MVP was robbed of most of 2018 when he underwent season-ending biceps surgery in mid-June. This campaign got off to a rough start. He was hit by a pitch in the Tigers' third game of the year against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30.

The team announced shortly after Cabrera left the contest that he had a right-hand contusion, but X-rays were negative. Since then, however, he has only managed to hit two home runs, despite being known throughout his 17-season career for his power.

In early May, Cabrera downplayed his lowered production by citing the lack of firepower in Detroit's lineup.

"You know who's hitting behind me right now?" he said, according to Chris Nelsen for the Detroit Free Press. "That's a big difference, too. How am I going to hit 40 home runs? In the past, I got Prince Fielder, Victor Martinez, Jhonny Peralta. I got a big bat behind me. You see the way guys pitch me [now]? That explains everything."

That said, his recent struggle could be at least in part attributed to his knee.

The 2012 American League Triple Crown winner has a .394 career batting average as well as 467 home runs. This season, Cabrera has appeared in 53 games, producing a .288 batting average with 55 hits, 22 RBI and just the two homers.

In Cabrera's place, the Tigers could turn to utility man Niko Goodrum. The 27-year-old has played 13 of his 49 games at first base this season.

The Tigers are 22-32 and sitting at fourth in the AL Central.