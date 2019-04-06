Asuka and 5 Stars Likely to Be Robbed of Meaningful WrestleMania 35 Moments

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE boasting a bigger and more stacked roster than ever before, it's virtually impossible for the company to feature every notable name in a prominent match at WrestleMania.

There are bound to be those who will be overlooked or relegated to preliminary bouts on the card, which there is no shame in. For certain stars, however, it's simply inexcusable that they aren't involved in anything of importance at the event after the remarkable years they have enjoyed.

WWE likes to create "WrestleMania moments" whenever possible, but truth be told, the best ones happen organically and are tough to come by nowadays. It could take years for any given competitor to get their long-awaited moment at 'Mania, but that can't come to pass if the wrestlers who deserve them the most aren't anywhere to be found on the card.

Unfortunately, that will be the case at WrestleMania 35. For every top talent competing in a high-profile match, there are several others who will be forced to take backseats for no apparent reason.

With only a handful of WrestleMania moments to go around on Sunday's show, a lot of Superstars will have to miss out on receiving meaningful highlights on the Grandest Stage of Them All. In reality, all of them should be bigger focal points going into and coming out of the event as opposed to being overlooked in the way they have been as of late.

For the purposes of this slideshow, tag teams are grouped together.