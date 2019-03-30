Lakers News: Rajon Rondo 'Absolutely' Wants Return to LA Next Season

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo 'Absolutely' Wants Return to LA Next SeasonMarch 30, 2019
Point guard Rajon Rondo said Friday he "absolutely" wants to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2019-20 NBA season.
Rondo, an unrestricted free agent after the season, told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com the "only way we can go from here is up" as the Lakers' disappointing campaign nears its conclusion.
"So, I don't know what the future holds as far as the summer—if I come back, or who else comes back or if I don't come back. Those things are out of my control. But at the same time, it's a great organization. I can't say enough about the staff and the people who work here. They're really kind and helpful, so I want to continue, if I can, help this organization grow."
Rondo is set to complete a one-year, $9 million contract signed with L.A. in July and noted the original discussions included talk about a potentially longer deal, per McMenamin.
"We talked about it," he said. "As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I'm only 33."
The University of Kentucky product has averaged 8.7 points, 7.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds across 42 appearances (25 starts) during his first season with the Lakers. He shined Friday with 17 assists and five steals in a 129-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
He ranks 58th among qualified point guards in player efficiency rating and 91st at the position in ESPN's real plus-minus.
Rondo's future in Los Angeles depends heavily on what other moves the Lakers make this summer.
L.A. will likely be linked to just about every high-profile free agent and trade target during the offseason as the front office looks to upgrade the roster around LeBron James. How much cap space is left after that expected spending spree will determine whether Rondo could return.
If not, he shouldn't have much trouble generating interest as a backup point guard on the open market.
