Steve Kerr Rips 'Mind-Boggling' Call on Kevin Durant 4-Point Play vs. T-Wolves

Steve Kerr Rips 'Mind-Boggling' Call on Kevin Durant 4-Point Play vs. T-WolvesMarch 30, 2019
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr clearly wasn't happy with the officiating after his team's 131-130 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kerr on the late KD foul call: “You mean when the lob was going 10 feet over the rim? Never seen it.” Kerr on the late waved off KD and 1: “That’s a 4-point play. Mind-boggling.” https://t.co/3CeHi8NN75
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “Disappointed with the way we lost control of the game. Disappointed with the officiating.” https://t.co/uj4dPCylXj
There were multiple questionable calls at the end of the game that went against the Warriors, starting with a foul that wiped out a potential game-tying three-pointer from Kevin Durant. Although Stephen Curry made up for it with his own three seconds later, a foul with 0.5 seconds left in overtime made the difference:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The ending of Warriors-Timberwolves was the most ridiculous thing you'll see this regular season... https://t.co/40tV0xWncY
Karl-Anthony Towns made one free throw to give the Timberwolves a one-point win.
Curry also showed his frustration with the calls after the game:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “You’d have to ask the MVP of the night, (referee) Mark Kogut.” https://t.co/x3jlOaNflz
Kerr remained calm but said Durant should have had a four-point play "in any league."
As for the last-second foul, the coach argued that the pass being too high should have prevented any call from being made.
Golden State trailed by six points with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first overtime and did everything it could to tie the game and seemingly send it to a second overtime, but it was just not meant to be.
Although both calls were questionable at best, it won't change the result as the Timberwolves were able to come away with the narrow win. Kerr will also likely face some discipline from the league after saying he was "disappointed with the officiating."
Kerr Puts NBA on Notice 💀