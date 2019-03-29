Steve Kerr Rips 'Mind-Boggling' Call on Kevin Durant 4-Point Play vs. T-Wolves

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr clearly wasn't happy with the officiating after his team's 131-130 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.

There were multiple questionable calls at the end of the game that went against the Warriors, starting with a foul that wiped out a potential game-tying three-pointer from Kevin Durant. Although Stephen Curry made up for it with his own three seconds later, a foul with 0.5 seconds left in overtime made the difference:

Karl-Anthony Towns made one free throw to give the Timberwolves a one-point win.

Curry also showed his frustration with the calls after the game:

Kerr remained calm but said Durant should have had a four-point play "in any league."

As for the last-second foul, the coach argued that the pass being too high should have prevented any call from being made.

Golden State trailed by six points with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first overtime and did everything it could to tie the game and seemingly send it to a second overtime, but it was just not meant to be.

Although both calls were questionable at best, it won't change the result as the Timberwolves were able to come away with the narrow win. Kerr will also likely face some discipline from the league after saying he was "disappointed with the officiating."