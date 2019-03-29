Sean Payton: 'A Lot of Mistakes Made' in HC Hiring Process; Coaches Pigeonholed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 29, 2019

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks to reporters after practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Saints will host the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

In an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton explained how teams are so focused on finding the "next Sean McVay" that other qualified coaches get "pigeonholed" before getting an opportunity to prove themselves.

He added: "Ultimately you would say if we did a little history, successful head coaches probably come from the East and the West and North and South. They probably come of both color, and they probably come on defense and on offense. And they're good leaders."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

