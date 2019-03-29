Report: Nick Bosa, Cardinals Meeting Friday Amid Kyler Murray NFL Draft Rumors

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are meeting with Ohio State edge-rusher and potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Nick Bosa for dinner in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This comes amid a constant stream of news, speculation and rumors connecting the Cardinals with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray for the No. 1 overall pick.

Of note, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported on March 19 that Murray met with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the OU campus.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.