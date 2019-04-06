WWE WrestleMania 35 Matches: Bouts Most Likely to Steal the Show

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WrestleMania 35 has a stacked card that will provide fans with hours of entertainment, but there are undoubtedly a few matches that stand out above the rest on Sunday.

Seemingly every WrestleMania has a handful of contests with show-stealing potential. Sometimes they fail to live up to expectations, but they can also deliver and and go down in history as defining moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, looming, here is a rundown of the matches that have the best chance to live in the memories of wrestling fans forever.

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Women main-eventing WrestleMania has been a long time coming, and it will finally happen on Sunday, when both the Raw and SmackDown women's Championships will be defended in a Triple Threat match between Raw champ Ronda Rousey, SmackDown titleholder Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Fans have been calling for a women's main event for years, so there is little doubt the atmosphere will contribute heavily to all three putting on a good show.

Despite making her in-ring debut just one year ago at WrestleMania 34, Rousey has developed into an elite-level performer. She has had numerous great matches during her time with WWE, including one against Flair at Survivor Series in November.

Lynch has developed into perhaps the most popular figure in WWE over the past several months. Her "The Man" persona has resonated with fans, and there is no question the MetLife Stadium crowd will be firmly behind her to win the title in much the same way fans supported Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania XXX.

Flair has already had more women's title reigns than anyone in WWE history with eight, and she has long been the bedrock of the division. She is an first-class worker as well, and she has impeccable chemistry with Lynch, as evidenced by their Last Woman Standing match at Evolution.

All three Superstars bring something different to the table, and it is easy to envision them meshing effectively and telling a story the WWE Universe will never forget.

Provided fans get the expected ending of Lynch standing tall and celebrating with the rest of the Four Horsewomen to close the show, the WrestleMania 35 main event will be viewed as a groundbreaking moment in WWE history.

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

If Lynch isn't the most over babyface in WWE, that title may belong to Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member came from out of nowhere to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship, and seemingly every fan wants him to become a world champion for the first time in his career.

Kingston was added to the title mix on a whim when Mustafa Ali was unable to compete at Elimination Chamber in February because of an injury. The 11-year veteran was added to the bout, and he seized instant momentum heading into it by lasting one hour in a Gauntlet match.

He was then the final person eliminated in the Elimination Chamber match, which got fans even more behind his cause.

WWE picked up on Kingston's popularity and crafted a storyline similar to the one Bryan had leading up to WrestleMania XXX. Five years ago, the WWE champion was labeled a "B-plus player," and everything possible was done to hold him down.

Kingston has experienced the same thing, with WWE CEO Vince McMahon forcing him to jump through hoops in order to earn his title match at WrestleMania.

It finally happened on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, when Big E and Xavier Woods won a tag team Gauntlet match to clinch their teammate's spot in the WWE Championship match.

When Bryan won the world heavyweight title at WrestleMania XXX after overcoming The Authority's attempts to wipe him off the map, it made for an iconic moment as he held up the gold to close the show.

While Kingston and Bryan won't main-event this year's WrestleMania, they could still steal the show. The pair have experience working together, and they are regarded as two of the best in-ring workers in the promotion.

When taking into consideration the fact that Kingston and Bryan also have a near-perfect story to work with, there is a strong chance they will tear down the house and create some WrestleMania magic, especially if the New Day man wins his first world title at age 37.

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

There will be no title on the line when The Miz faces Shane McMahon in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania, but there is perhaps no WrestleMania feud that is more personal than their rivalry.

The match has been several months in the making. It started when Shane-O-Mac replaced an injured Miz in the final of the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in November and beat Dolph Ziggler to earn the moniker of "best in the world."

After that, The A-Lister begged McMahon to team with him and claimed it was the only way to ensure his father would be proud of him.

McMahon soon agreed, and the duo went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They dropped them to The Usos after a short time, though, and failed to recapture the titles in their rematch at Fastlane on March 10.

Following the loss at Fastlane, Shane snapped and attacked The Miz before grabbing the face of his teammate's dad in the crowd.

McMahon's actions infuriated The A-Lister, and he called for the two of them to settle the score at WrestleMania in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Shane agreed and vowed to embarrass both The Miz and his father on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match desperately needed a stipulation that would convey the disdain they hold for each other, and Falls Count Anywhere accomplishes that.

Also, since MetLife Stadium is such a huge venue, there are a ton of possibilities, including a daredevil-like Shane-O-Mac jumping off any number of structures.

Shane arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker and at WrestleMania 33 against AJ Styles, so he knows how to get it done on the big stage. And The Miz is an ideal opponent for him because of his psychology and understanding of how to tell a great story over the course of a match.

