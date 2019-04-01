WWE WrestleMania 35: Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the Card

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 35 is winding to a close, and on Monday and Tuesday night, the penultimate chapters in some of the most heated, volatile, entertaining and enthralling stories will be written as the company looks to add the final hype to the marquee bouts slated for Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza.

Seth Rollins will be looking to slay The Beast, Kofi Kingston will attempt to pay off 11 years of hard work and dedication, and three of the baddest women to set foot in a WWE ring are set to make history in the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Before that, preview the event with this look at the card, predictions and analysis of the night's most important matches and Superstars.

Match Card and Predictions

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Prediction: Lynch)

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (Prediction: Kingston)

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (Prediction: Lesnar)

No Holds Barred: Triple H vs. Batista (Prediction: Triple H)

Falls Count Anywhere: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Prediction: Miz)

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton (Prediction: Orton)

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (Prediction: Joe)

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Prediction: Angle)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (Prediction: Nese)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Prediction: Kevin Owens)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Prediction: Reigns)

Intercontinental Championship: Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (Prediction: Balor)

Feel-Good Moments for Kingston and Lynch...

Kofi Kingston has gone through a lot to get to WrestleMania 35 and his WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan. He has endured heartache, physical punishment and professional frustration, but on Sunday, his journey culminates in the most significant match of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Kingston has to beat Bryan and hoist the WWE title. If he doesn't, the last two months of storytelling were wasted for an outcome we already saw at Elimination Chamber.

The same goes for Becky Lynch, whose journey to WrestleMania began the moment Nia Jax broke her nose and cost her the opportunity to battle Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in November.

Since then, every segment of television, every victory in a high-profile bout, appearance in a show-stealing angle, tweet and social media post has been geared toward her heading to The Show of Shows and capturing the women's title in the first-ever all-female main event.

Losses for either of them would render months of television meaningless and the build to wrestling's most prestigious event an exercise in annoying the audience.

Those Superstars—hardworking members of the SmackDown roster who got over despite rarely receiving the types of opportunities granted others elsewhere on the card—have earned the right to celebrate the biggest nights of their careers on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

...But Not Seth Rollins

WrestleMania should see the end of Brock Lesnar's most recent Universal Championship reign at the hands of a resilient workhorse known to WWE fans as The Architect.

Seth Rollins has been the standard of excellence on the Raw brand for the last year and has more than earned a run with the top prize the flagship has to offer.

Unfortunately, WWE Creative trends leading into the event suggests he will become the latest Shield member to fall at the hands of The Beast at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rollins has been overshadowed on Raw. The three-way feud over the women's title, the return of Roman Reigns and the emergence of Drew McIntyre as the brand's lead heel have all forced him to take a backseat.

Even in really strong back-and-forths with Paul Heyman, Rollins' championship journey feels like the fourth-most significant ongoing story. Throw in Kingston's meteoric rise and epic tale of resiliency, and The Architect falls further down the proverbial totem pole in terms of importance.

Of course, WWE Creative could easily pull the trigger on Rollins' title push and have him become the first person to defeat Lesnar in a singles match at WrestleMania since Triple H back in 2013.

However, the momentum Rollins had coming out of the Royal Rumble on January 27 and after a series of superb promos with Triple H, appears to have dissipated, and a successful title defense by Lesnar no longer feels like the long shot it once did.