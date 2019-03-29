Former Top CFB Recruits Down to Their Last Chance in 2019

0 of 6

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The harsh reality of the recruiting cycle is that not all top prospects end up being stars. While the recruiting services do well with evaluating and projecting talent, some big names struggle after they make the leap to the next level.

Injuries, a coaching change, a blocked pathway to playing time or poor performance can hinder a career that seemed destined to flourish. High-profile recruits can flame out in a matter of one year if the program isn't willing to stick with them through tough times, but sometimes bad luck strikes, too.

We've identified six former top recruits who are down to their final shot in the 2019 season. Failing to produce at a consistently quality level would either cement their tenure as a bust or put them in a position where the coaching staff will need to opt for more impactful playmakers elsewhere.