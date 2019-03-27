Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue Called Luke Walton, Hasn't Been Contacted About HC Job

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Head Coaches Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the game on March 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue recently reached out to Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton to let him know that he has not been contacted by the organization in regard to the position as rumors swirl, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

Lue also reportedly told Walton that he would touch base with him out of "courtesy and friendship" if anything changes.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

