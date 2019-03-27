Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue Called Luke Walton, Hasn't Been Contacted About HC Job

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue recently reached out to Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton to let him know that he has not been contacted by the organization in regard to the position as rumors swirl, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

Lue also reportedly told Walton that he would touch base with him out of "courtesy and friendship" if anything changes.

