Kendrys Morales Traded to A's from Blue Jays After Matt Olson's Hand Injury

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After losing two players to injuries following their trip to Japan, the Oakland Athletics acquired Kendrys Morales on the eve of Opening Day.

The A's announced they acquired Morales from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league infielder Jesus Lopez.

The A's will be without first baseman Matt Olson for an unspecified period of time after he had surgery to excise a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

Passan noted Morales will likely fill in with Olson out of action, either as the full-time first baseman or as part of a platoon with Mark Canha playing against left-handed pitching.

Oakland also lost top pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo for four to six weeks with a strained rotator cuff.

This is also good news for Blue Jays fans clamoring to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Even though he won't start the season in the big leagues because of an oblique injury, manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters his star prospect is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

With Morales out of the picture, the Blue Jays will have an opening at designated hitter. Guerrero figures to be in Toronto at some point this season after hitting .381/.437/.636 in 95 games across four levels last season.

Morales could be in Oakland's starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.