Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Patriots, Giants, Chargers Interested in Cardinals QB

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The New England Patriots, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly interested in potentially trading for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, as Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said on an appearance during Undisputed on Wednesday:

Rosen's future in Arizona remains up in the air. The Cardinals hold the top overall pick in April's NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, and have the option to select Oklahoma's Kyler Murray for new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid system.

And it's rumored the Cardinals are going that route. In his latest mock draft, B/R's Matt Miller reported: "Everyone in the NFL was shouting it from the rooftops in Indianapolis: Murray is the Cardinals' guy."

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, meanwhile, reported Tuesday that "multiple Giants sources told SNY this week that all they've heard so far are 'rumors' that the Cardinals plan to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and put Rosen on the block."

As for the Giants' potential interest in Rosen, Vacchiano reported: "They have certainly discussed the possibility internally, one source said, though those talks were extremely preliminary. They don't even seem sure at the moment whether they'd prefer Rosen—the 10th overall pick a year ago—to the quarterbacks in this year's draft."

Rosen didn't exactly light up the NFL in his rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games while completing 55.2 percent of his passes.

It wasn't a pretty showing for the young player, who struggled far more than fellow quarterbacks in his draft class, such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Lamar Jackson. On the other hand, Rosen didn't have a lot of help, a factor to consider when evaluating the 22-year-old UCLA product.

But Murray is a dynamic playmaker fresh off a Heisman Trophy season, and his dual-threat ability would fit into Kingsbury's scheme. It leaves the Cardinals with an interesting choice, and if they move Rosen, teams looking to find a long-term replacement for veteran staples like Tom Brady, Eli Manning and Philip Rivers are reportedly interested.