Report: Mets' Top Prospect, Pete Alonso, Makes Opening Day Roster

Fans of the New York Mets will get to see what star prospect Pete Alonso can do in the big leagues starting Thursday. 

Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Alonso will be on the Mets' 25-man roster when they open the 2019 regular season against the Washington Nationals.

Since the start of spring training, first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen has insisted the Mets will build their roster with their 25 best players. 

"I'm really excited people think we have too many good players," Van Wagenen told reporters last month. And I'm not concerned at all about finding playing time for the best 25 guys that we have, and I don't think any of our players are concerned about that. We are going to use our versatility to our advantage.”

Alonso fits that bill. The 24-year-old hit .352/.387/.620 with 10 extra-base hits in 22 games this spring. 

Alonso is more than just a spring training stat line. He entered 2019 as MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect after he tied for the minor league lead with 36 homers and hit .285/.395/.579 in 132 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. 

