James Jones: Ex-Packers, Raiders WR Jordy Nelson Plans to Retire from NFL

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Jordy Nelson's former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones said Wednesday that Nelson plans to retire from the NFL.

Jones, who now works as an analyst for NFL Network, broke the news with the following tweet:

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Packers, Nelson played for the Oakland Raiders last season. On the heels of Oakland trading for Antonio Brown and signing Tyrell Williams, Nelson was released on March 14.

Nelson, who will be 34 when the 2019 season starts, led all Raiders wideouts last season with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three touchdowns after Amari Cooper was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round draft pick.

The season before that was Nelson's final one in Green Bay, and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers missing much of the season due to injury, he had his worst stat line since 2010 with 53 grabs for 482 yards and six touchdowns.

From 2011-2016, Nelson topped 1,200 receiving yards in four of five seasons (he missed all of 2015 due to injury), and he also reached double-digit touchdown catches on three occasions. Over three seasons from 2013-2016, Nelson averaged 93 receptions for 1,363 yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per season.

After tearing his ACL in 2015, Nelson returned in 2016 and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and an NFL-leading 14 touchdowns grabs.

In 10 NFL seasons, Nelson has racked up 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns. He ranks 10th among active players in catches, ninth in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

He has also registered 54 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns in 13 career playoff games, and he won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Packers.

Nelson is third in Packers history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns, and he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest receivers in team history.