Starting QBs Most Likely to Lose Their Jobs in the 2019 College Football Season

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The college football landscape has been flooded with playmaking quarterbacks over the last few years. The emergence of stars was at its peak in 2018 as Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence and Ian Book each played masterfully in their first year as a starter.

But not every program is so lucky to be bringing back an elite signal-caller or introducing a budding star ready to claim the job vacated by their predecessor. The majority of teams will enter 2019 with some level of uncertainty at the quarterback position unless their incumbent can make a dramatic step forward.

Coaches with shaky starters will need to push their backups into action sooner than later if progression doesn't come quickly. Few teams can be like Washington and replace Jake Browning with a Jacob Eason-type talent.

New superstars will emerge this season even if we can't confidently say who they'll be. We have identified five incumbent starting quarterbacks who are the most likely to be replaced, though. Some are more popular than others, but each potential replacement has the talent to move up the depth chart.