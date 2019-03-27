Why Charlotte Flair's Title Win Is Great News for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

Tuesday was a big night for the SmackDown brand as Kofi Kingston finally earned a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania thanks to Xavier Woods and Big E, but Charlotte had an equally important win when she defeated Asuka to become the new SmackDown women's champion.

This is title number seven for The Queen on the main roster, which puts her in a tie with Trish Stratus for the most women's title reigns in WWE history.

She will walk into WrestleMania with one title around her waist and her eyes set on adding the Raw Women's Championship to her resume, but this actually sets up something even bigger with Becky Lynch.

WWE announced on Raw that Lynch, Charlotte and Ronda Rousey would officially main event WrestleMania 35 on April 7, so management's goal between now and the pay-per-view is going to be building this into the biggest match possible.

Up until recently, the 'Mania showdown has been all about Lynch and Rousey. Charlotte has done a good job playing the heel, but it felt like WWE shoehorned her in just so she had a spot on the card.

Not only does winning the SD women's title give her some momentum and bragging rights heading into the PPV, but it opens the door for one more change to be made to the WrestleMania card.

WWE still has over a week of programming between now and WrestleMania. During that time, there is a good chance we see The Man goad The Queen into putting her newly won belt on the line so both titles are up for grabs in the same contest.

Lynch has become one of the most popular stars in the entire company over the past six months and WWE clearly recognizes her value judging by the rocket it strapped to her back to make this push what it is today.

It wants her to succeed because she deserves it and it's good for business, so making the main event of WrestleMania 35 as memorable as possible has been a priority during the buildup to the event.

What's bigger than one title being on the line? Having both champions defend their belts in the same match so one person leaves as the undisputed women's champion.

WWE has combined titles several times in the past, with the most recent example being when Randy Orton defeated John Cena to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2013.

The company has even done this with the women's division. Michelle McCool unified the women's and Divas titles at Night of Champions 2010 when she defeated Melina.

However, the most famous example of all time happened at Vengeance 2001 when Chris Jericho defeated The Rock and Steve Austin in two separate matches to turn the WWE and WCW titles into the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Y2J still brags about this night 18 years later because it was the most notable win of his career, and WWE can give Lynch her own Jericho moment at WrestleMania by having her defeat Rousey and Charlotte to win both titles in the same match.

A lot of people have been comparing Lynch to other anti-authority figures from the past like Steve Austin. If WWE is trying to make her the Stone Cold of the women's division, this is the perfect way to do it.

One of the things that made Austin so popular was that WWE had him talk a big game while being able to back it up every time he stepped foot into the ring.

Lynch has been talking a big game for months. This is WWE's opportunity to have her back it up by winning both titles on the same night. It would be a perfect ending to the story we have watched unfold since SummerSlam and give her a huge boost leading into the rest of 2019.

This might not be the most shocking way things could go down, but the most satisfying endings aren't always the ones that surprise you. Lynch is going to leave WrestleMania as a double champion because that is the best way to capitalize on everything she has done up to this point.

What do you think? Should WWE make the WrestleMania Triple Threat match for both women's titles?