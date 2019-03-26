Raiders Rumors: Former Jets RB Isaiah Crowell to Visit Oakland on Thursday

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 2: Isaiah Crowell #20 of the New York Jets runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Nashville,Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jets 26-22. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders will meet with free-agent running back Isaiah Crowell on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added Raiders head coach Jon Gruden "is hoping to add him to the RB room."  

The New York Jets released Crowell earlier this month—a move that coincided with Le'Veon Bell's arrival in the Big Apple.

Crowell carried the ball 143 times for 685 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games for New York last season. He also caught 21 passes for 152 yards.

Over his five-year career, Crowell has been a steady backfield presence who averages 4.3 yards per carry and 49.4 yards per game.

The 26-year-old would be an upgrade for the Raiders after their top two rushers, Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin, hit free agency and remain unsigned. They might be asking a bit too much if they envision Crowell as the primary ball-carrier, though.

His best year came in 2016 when he ran for 952 yards and seven touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns. He finished 11th in defense-adjusted yards above replacement (DYAR) among running backs with at least 100 carries, per Football Outsiders.

Should they bring Crowell aboard, the Raiders would be smart to hedge their bets and target a running back at some point in the 2019 draft.

Related

    Romo Reportedly Wants $10M/Yr from CBS Sports 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Romo Reportedly Wants $10M/Yr from CBS Sports 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Makes Big PI Rule Change 🚨

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    NFL Makes Big PI Rule Change 🚨

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Mark Davis: 'Not the Right Time' for OAK to Do Hard Knocks

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Mark Davis: 'Not the Right Time' for OAK to Do Hard Knocks

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden: AB Can Be an 'All-Time' Great Raider

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Gruden: AB Can Be an 'All-Time' Great Raider

    Paul Gutierrez
    via ESPN.com