Raiders Owner Mark Davis Would 'Prefer' Team Not Do HBO Hard Knocks This Year

Bill Nichols/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders added booming personalities to their roster this offseason, but owner Mark Davis isn't quite ready to say, "Lights, camera, action."

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis doesn't want his team to be the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks this year.

"It's just not the right time," Davis said.

Since teams with new head coaches can't be forced to appear on the show, Davis jokingly told head coach Jon Gruden, "If they make us do it, I'm gonna fire you and then I'll hire you right back."

Hard Knocks follows one NFL franchise throughout training camp. Last season, the series documented the Cleveland Browns.

After Oakland orchestrated a blockbuster trade to land All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders rose on viewers' wish list. Brown's contentious exit from Pittsburgh and high-profile arrival in Oakland would make him must-see TV.

A potential Raiders season of Hard Knocks became even more enticing when they signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who received a three-game suspension to start the 2016 season for a dirty hit on Brown in a 2015 playoff game. Between those two and the broadcast experience of Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock, the Raiders are a Hard Knocks dream.

Instead, it seems as though we'll have to wait until the season begins to see how this group meshes as they try to put their disappointing 4-12 campaign in 2018 behind them.

In the meantime, keep an eye on Brown's social media feeds.