LeBron James on Chris Bosh: 'I Don't Win My Championships in Miami Without Him'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 5: LeBron James #6 and Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the 2014 NBA Finals on June 5, 2014 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Before the Miami Heat honored Chris Bosh on Tuesday night by raising his No. 1 jersey to the rafters, LeBron James had some kind words for his former teammate.

"I don't win my championships in Miami without him," James said. "What he meant to that team, all those years that he was down there in Miamiwhen I was there, my four years, and even a couple of years when I was gonehe's just a true definition of what a professional is all about."

James spent four years with Bosh in Miami from 2010-14, winning two titles in four NBA Finals appearances alongside Dwyane Wade.

Bosh continued to thrive once James went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning All-Star selections in 2014-15 and 2015-16 before health problems forced him to retire.

In six seasons with the Heat, Bosh averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while being named an All-Star every year.

Although he was sometimes overlooked next to James and Wade, Bosh made a big impact for some elite teams.

