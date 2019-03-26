LeBron James on Chris Bosh: 'I Don't Win My Championships in Miami Without Him'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Before the Miami Heat honored Chris Bosh on Tuesday night by raising his No. 1 jersey to the rafters, LeBron James had some kind words for his former teammate.

"I don't win my championships in Miami without him," James said. "What he meant to that team, all those years that he was down there in Miami—when I was there, my four years, and even a couple of years when I was gone—he's just a true definition of what a professional is all about."

James spent four years with Bosh in Miami from 2010-14, winning two titles in four NBA Finals appearances alongside Dwyane Wade.

Bosh continued to thrive once James went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning All-Star selections in 2014-15 and 2015-16 before health problems forced him to retire.

In six seasons with the Heat, Bosh averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while being named an All-Star every year.

Although he was sometimes overlooked next to James and Wade, Bosh made a big impact for some elite teams.