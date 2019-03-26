LeBron James on Chris Bosh: 'I Don't Win My Championships in Miami Without Him'March 26, 2019
Before the Miami Heat honored Chris Bosh on Tuesday night by raising his No. 1 jersey to the rafters, LeBron James had some kind words for his former teammate.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
“I wish I could be there, man to see that number one go into the rafters.” Bron shows love and congratulates @chrisbosh ahead of his jersey retirement 🙏 (via @NBA) https://t.co/EZazjFh07a
"I don't win my championships in Miami without him," James said. "What he meant to that team, all those years that he was down there in Miami—when I was there, my four years, and even a couple of years when I was gone—he's just a true definition of what a professional is all about."
James spent four years with Bosh in Miami from 2010-14, winning two titles in four NBA Finals appearances alongside Dwyane Wade.
Bosh continued to thrive once James went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning All-Star selections in 2014-15 and 2015-16 before health problems forced him to retire.
In six seasons with the Heat, Bosh averaged 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while being named an All-Star every year.
Although he was sometimes overlooked next to James and Wade, Bosh made a big impact for some elite teams.
Bosh: I Consider Myself '1 of the Greatest' of All Time